Boxer secures support to train overseas

After defeating his opponent, Richard Paul, through knockout (KO) in the sixth round of their fight, Komlek PNG approached him for a possible stint in Australia in search of better coaching and to get the best out of his talent.

“Komlek PNG saw my potential in boxing and wanted me to go to Australia so that I can be trained by world’s best coaches,” said Raka.

Raka said this opens the door not only for him but also for other PNG boxers to have the opportunity to train in Australia by some of the best trainers in the world and provides him the opportunity to secure good promoters.

He said this is the opportunity for him to take his boxing career to an all new level as well as exposing PNG boxing at the world stage.

Raka has called on the national governmet to support him through PNG Sports Foundation. He has already had discussions with the PNG Sports Foundation about his intention and is anticipating a positive response from them.

As he looks forward to chase new opportunities in Australia, Raka thanks James Pang and the family, Sanctuary Hotel, and Rapopo Resort for supporting him over these past years when he first transitioned to professional boxing back in 2017.