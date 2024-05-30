 

Bowler to miss opener against West Indies

15:33, May 30, 2024
Papua New Guinea men’s cricket team Barramundis will face the might of the West Indies without fast bowler Jack Gardner, who sustained injury during a training session.

The Barramundis team management said that Gardner broke a finger during a practice catching session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad over the weekend.

Team Doctor, Najeebullah Soomro, confirmed the fracture after x-rays were taken and advised that Gardner will be unable to play for the first match against West Indies on June 2nd in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana.

Team manager, Tamzin Wardley stated that Gardner will be unable to take part in the first match but is hopeful that with careful treatment and recovery, he will be available for the later games.

