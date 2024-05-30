Bowler to miss opener against West Indies

The Barramundis team management said that Gardner broke a finger during a practice catching session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad over the weekend.

Team Doctor, Najeebullah Soomro, confirmed the fracture after x-rays were taken and advised that Gardner will be unable to play for the first match against West Indies on June 2nd in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana.

Team manager, Tamzin Wardley stated that Gardner will be unable to take part in the first match but is hopeful that with careful treatment and recovery, he will be available for the later games.