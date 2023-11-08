Boost for Blue Heelers rugby union team

The retail and community-oriented organization is thrilled to announce its support for the YoungGunz team, through the sponsorship of three new sets of jersey for the Under 20’s, senior men’s and women’s division.

The Youngunz are a 7s team under the NGCB Blue Heelers Rugby Union Club. The aim of this team is to provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in sports and develop essential life skills.

JMART shares the same vision with the NGCB Blue Heelers RUC and is committed to the welfare and empowerment of the youth in Papua New Guinea by engaging in sports as an ideal way to living a positive life.

As a part of this exciting collaboration, JMART through this initiative believes that investing in our youth and keeping them engaged in sports can lead to healthier, more motivated, and well-rounded individuals.

Managing Director of JMART, Justin Tan expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration.

"JMART with support also from TrackPro are proud to support YoungGunz in their mission to empower our youth through sports. We believe that by providing these young individuals with the right tools and opportunities, we can help them grow, not only as athletes but as responsible and confident citizens,” said Tan.

YoungGunz coach, Ase Boas, added, "We are thrilled to have JMART and TrackPro on board as club partners. Their support will have a positive impact on our youths. What our club promotes is more than just sports; it's about instilling life skills, good values, leadership, and self-confidence."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting community engagement and youth development through sports.