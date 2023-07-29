Bombers, Taurama victorious

Gereka Bombers Yellow claimed the under-13s championship title for the girls, while Taurama Team 1 came out victorious in the boys Under 13.

Gereka Bombers Yellow scored 12 goals, 1 behind and finishing on 13 points against Lions Gereka. The Lions finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard; 6 goals, 3 behind with 9 points.

While it was a moment of excitement for the Gereka Bombers Yellow girls; the entertainers, Taurama Team #1 upset Kokofa to lift the trophy in the boy's final.

Taurama Team 1 recorded 1 goal, 3 behinds and finished on 9 points to hold off the Gordons Kokofa. The Kokofas finished runners-up; NO Goal, 6 behinds with 9 points.

The trophy presentation was held after the completion of the Under 13 grand final matches. Outstanding players were recognized for their top performances in the competition.

For girls, the player of the match was awarded to Gledix Keneke and for the boys was given to Martin Patrick, who has also been best on the ground throughout the tournament.

Another special award, Hili Brown Old Medal, was presented to Raymond Avoi, who has been exceptional throughout the Niukick Smart Start School AFL competition.

AFL PNG’s David Topeni, congratulate both boys and girls participating in the Under 13 grand final. He also thanked all participating teams.

David also expands his gratitude to parents for being supportive of their children and being part of the Smart Start AFL Niukick program.