Bolt injured in charity football match

The eight-time Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 100 and 200 metres was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the Soccer Aid game at Stamford Bridge.

Bolt posted an Instagram photo from a dressing room, his right foot encased in a walking boot.

"Ruptured Achilles but done know we are a warrior," wrote Bolt, who flashed a peace sign in the photo.

Bolt had been skipper of the World XI against an England select side that included former internationals such as Jermain Defoe.

Olympic and world champion Justin Gatlin of the U.S. was among the thousands of people who commented on Bolt's post, writing "Bro what you out here doing?!? We retired remember," with a laughing emoji.

The 37-year-old Bolt retired after the 2017 world championships in London.

The Jamaican was on the Soccer Aid World XI FC side along with Eden Hazard, Tommy Fury and others. The squad went up against the English All-Stars. Bolt played in the match last year and scored a goal.

The English team came out on top with a 6-3 victory. Joe Cole, Ellen White, Steven Bartlett, Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott scored for the squad. Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero and Billy Wingrove scored for the Soccer Aid World FC side.

The charity raised more than $19 million for UNICEF.

Bolt is going on eight years removed from his final Olympic gold medal. He owns world records in the 100-meter (9.58) and 200-meter (19.19) races. He wrapped up his Olympic career with 8 gold medals. He also had 11 gold medals in the World Championships.