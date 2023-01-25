Blue Tongue Step up

Blue Tongue, one of the pioneer clubs from Badili is sure to make an impression again this season after falling short of making the grand final over the past two years.

From its humble beginnings in 2020, Port Moresby Flag Football league promises to see a stronger competition this season from the pioneer clubs, especially the Badili teams including defending champions Kavera Head, Matorogo Dragons and Blue Tongue.

Blue Tongue captain, Dylan Hebe when giving a brief history of his team said out of curiosity they decided to try out the game when the PNG AFF was using St Therese Primary School field Badili to introduce its program between 2019-2020.

He said it was not that easy learning the rules but now starting to muster the basics of the game and having a lot of fun.

Hebe said though a slow start to their campaign this season, he’s is confident they can make the finals again but with a better outcome this time around.

He is also encouraging young boys and girls out there to try out the new sport adding it’s fun and entertaining and safe to play being a non-contact sport.

Flag football is a modified version of the American grid-iron and it’s a non-contact version that has been in the country since 2020 with plans to establish its programs in Morobe and Simbu soon.