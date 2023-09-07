Blue Heelers Rugby Union Club supported

This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment to supporting sports and fostering community engagement through sports.

The jerseys, expertly designed to represent the essence of the Blue Heelers Rugby Union Club, showcase a harmonious blend of the club's identity and the NGCB's social responsibility under the banner of its ‘give back program’ to promoting sports development in the country.

The innovative design elements capture the dynamic nature of rugby while embodying the values of fair play, dedication, and excellence.

NGCB chief executive officer, Imelda Agon, handed over the jerseys to the club's president Ase Boas. This gesture signifies the alignment between the NCGB’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and the club's dedication to promoting positive values through sports.

“I firmly believe in empowering the youth, as they are the future leaders of our nation. The inspiring work that the club does with young individuals is truly remarkable, and our support is poised to enhance the value in their lives. We are truly honoured to be a part of this collaboration, providing the Blue Heelers Rugby Union Club with jerseys that reflect our joint values of integrity and community engagement," said Agon.

Blue Heelers Club President, Ase Boas said, “We are grateful for the support and generosity of the National Gaming Control Board in sponsoring our new jerseys. We are excited to step onto the field with renewed vigor and a sense of purpose. This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to promoting good sportsmanship and fostering a positive environment in sports.”

Boas said the jerseys represent more than just a uniform – they embody the values of fair play, respect, and unity that are at the core of both club and the NGCB's mission.

“We also would like to acknowledge our support sponsors like The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, PNG Correctional Services, Pacific Tactical, Dream Maker Ventures and NYW Development.”