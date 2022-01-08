Blacks Tipped For SSL

Port Moresby Vipers Academy may be the minor premiers but Moresby South Blacks is considered the team to watch in the challenge.

While the Port Moresby Vipers Academy may have put an early claim on the silverware after sealing the minor premiership honors, at the end of the regular season, Moresby South Blacks is still considered a threat to the competition.

Vipers and Blacks have been consistent throughout and are favorites for the second-tier rugby league competition’s inaugural title and K60,000 prize money. Blacks were comfortable winners over Laumas, Raiders, Nagavas Reds, Flames, Dabaris and Ducks

However, as they say finals footy is a different ball game and if Blacks handle it well they could reverse the curse on Vipers come grand final.

They have the advantage of a new stadium and gym compared with the other sides in the 12-team competition.

Blacks have only used 28 players all season to ensure stability in the side.

The leadership of co-captains, Joe Omaro, Junior Rocky and Michael Yanis, along with the flair of fullback Junior Hoki, has propelled Blacks into premiership calculations towering prop Johnny Ephraim is expected to lead the Blacks pack in the absence of Omaro who is injured.

Souths Blacks and Vipers Academy will be on bye in the first week of the finals scheduled for January 15 at the Moresby Souths stadium.