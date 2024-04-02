Black Orchid speedster Hensley praised

His three tries, one try assist and a crucial try save helped the AROB Black Orchid to their second Sports Tok Rugby Sevens Tournament Cup title; holding off the Gerehu Natives 22 – 07.

Sakein, a regular Black Orchid member, received praise from his team captain, Solomon Semoso who is also his elder brother and team head coach Tsitom Semoso.

Commenting on Sakein’s performance, Solomon Semoso said the young lad has been the best for Black Orchid in a number of Sevens tournaments; he deserves a spot in the PNG Pukpuks team.

“I’m impressed with his performance. Actually, he is my young brother; I’m impressed with his performance. Not only in this tournament but also in the previous tournament in which we had participated two years ago, he performed well.

“I request the PNG National Sevens Team selection to consider selecting him into the team which he deserves,” said Semoso.

Joining the team captain in praising the Black Orchid flyer was the team head coach Tsitom Semoso. The head coach urges the national sevens team selection panel to consider his young sevens talent.

Coach Semoso said, “He is a young man. He outplayed some of the Pukpuks players I know participating in this tournament so for me, I think he deserves a spot in the Pukpuks Team.”

The Black Orchid outside back won the player-of-the-match award after putting a spectacular grand final performance to round up the rugby weekend in the Nation’s Capital.

The AROB Black Orchid walked home with the K20 000 cash price and 2024 Niu Power Sports Tok Rugby 7s Cup. They will return to defend the cup title in 2025.