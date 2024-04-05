Bisini diamonds set for entertaining season proper

Following the success of the 2nd edition of the Moni Ball Easer Challenge last week, the Bisini softball diamonds are set to explode again when established clubs in the likes Antelopes, Pawa, Defense, Grizzlies, Kikila Cats. Eastern Aces, United Brothers, and Brown Eagles are ready to hit the ground running.

During the Moni Ball Challenge, Port Moresby Men’s Softball Games Coordinator Consie Bais confirmed they are ready to move on with the season proper next week.

On the international front, Bais was excited to announce Port Moresby Men’s softball has been invited to participate in two major international tournaments in Canberra, Australia and Makassar, Indonesia for the 2nd time, back end of the season.

Bais also revealed the election of an interim executive to reactivate the PNG Baseball Softball Federation after the passing of President Ralph Tarasomo in 2022.