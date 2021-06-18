Bire Undergoes Treatment

Bire was unwell at training at the Hunters’ Runaway Bay base, medical assistance was sought immediately and was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Bire is receiving the best care possible in one of Queensland’s best hospitals. The Hunters are awaiting further news of his condition.

His family has been notified of his condition and the Hunters management are in constant contact with them.

When doctors advise later today, members of the Hunters squad and management will be there to support him on the beginning of his recovery.

The Hunters are currently not in a position to advise the public of specific medical details as they are also awaiting a briefing from doctors later today.

SP PNG Hunters Chairman, Stan Joyce CSM after meeting with the players and management in Gold Coast this morning requested that the 10 million supporters of Rugby League back home in PNG and across the world keep Bire in their thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.

“The Hunters would ask for privacy at this time. We will provide further updates as they come to hand.”