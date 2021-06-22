Bire Continues To Improve

Bire is now able to communicate with his hunters teammates who are regularly visiting him in his room in a general ward of the hospital.

Jokadi is communicating well with doctors and nurses, who continue to provide outstanding medical assistance to him.

Jokadi yesterday watched a livestream of the Hunters’ clash with Burleigh from his hospital room. The livestream was arranged by the Queensland Rugby League.

He is personally reading all messages of support that have been sent via email at media@pnghunters.com.

“Jokadi was very thankful for the messages of support from across the world. He was also grateful for the expertise of medical staff at the hospital” said SP PNG Hunters General Manager Scott Barker.

Hunter’s management is in close contact with Jokadi’s family, who continue to receive the first hand updates on his progress.

He has asked for privacy at this time.