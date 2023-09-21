A bigger plan for Bangapela

The Bangapela Independence Sports Tournament kicked off on Sunday 17th September. It will continue into the next week. The event, initially planned for a week, was extended because a massive 27 soccer teams are participating.

The games are being hosted by the Biyang Sports Association. Club representative, Justin Asi, has a bigger plan in store. He said they would like to host bigger sports event and are confident they can secure external sponsors to support their plans.

Representing Bogia District Sports, Kaspar Dume commended Biyang Sports Association for creating a platform for exposure, for teams and individual talents. He challenged the committee to continue the good work in growing raw talent in the Lower Ramu region.

Mr. Dume also challenged participating teams to learn to accept defeat; learn from their mistakes and be good sportsmen and women.

Youth representative Brendan Zabare challenged the other youths from visiting LLGs and districts to also take the initiative in hosting such events and further strengthen their relationship.

Mr. Zabare thanked Digicel for the support given to host the tournament. He reminded participants that they were fortunate to be celebrating the country’s 48th independence because it was not the same for many in other parts of the province.