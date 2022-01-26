Big Year For Palais

The train on squad of 30 players started their training on Monday in preparation for two international fixtures this year. Both are qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup.

For the Palais, training is their number one priority. The team needs to get its fitness and strength levels in order, and the techniques right.

Larry said, “Our girls have been quiet for almost three years, due to the global pandemic, so with very minimal time, we will try to make use of it so that the girls are back on track again and ready to attend the tournament.”

Commonwealth qualifiers will take place in Brisbane Australia from April 2nd to the 3rd.

“We only have 10 weeks to get the girls prepared, on the sixth week, we will trim the team down to only 12 players in the final squad, but we are planning to keep the 30 women’s team together because there are other regional tournaments that our girls will also attend,” said Larry.

Most of the players in the team have come from the outside centers.

The team is expected to be trimmed down around week six, but for now, the focus is on player strength, tackling, passing and speed.

“I want to make sure that the girls get their fitness levels back and actually take on board what the coaches are training. Yes we only have nearly two months so the girls need to really get on with the training and take everything they are taught, onboard,” said Larry.

The Team Captain will be decided when they select the final squad.