 

Big win for England

BY: Loop Pacific
07:17, January 19, 2021
70 reads

England secured a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first cricket test in Galle but there will be only muted celebrations at the tourists' hotel as life in a bio-secure bubble continues to take a heavy toll, said Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow hit the winning runs as England claimed the first of the two-match series, but players have little option but to celebrate back at their accommodation near the ground, where they are hunkered down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is something that does take its toll because you're going from a hotel to a cricket ground and back to the hotel," he said.

The players had to quarantine in their hotel rooms after arriving in Sri Lanka and return negative COVID-19 tests before being allowed to start their pre-test preparations.

The second Test starts in Galle on Friday.

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
England cricket
Sri Lanka
  • 70 reads