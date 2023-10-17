Bid for 9th PNG Games open

PNG Games Council chairman, Albert Veratau, said this is consistent with Clause 31 of the PNG Games Charter and has been the norm in selecting host provinces in previous Games.

The Council will give priority to provinces that already have sufficient sports facilities to host the ten (10) Compulsory Sports listed in Clause 41 of the Charter.

Veratau says the Council is also supportive of the Games being rotated to all regions.

The previous hosts were Eastern Highlands, Morobe, National Capital District, East New Britain, and West New Britain provinces.

The current 8th Games was awarded to Southern Highlands Province but recalled and will be staged in Port Moresby from 6th-16th December of 2023, by the PNG Sports Foundation in partnership with PNG Olympic Committee, National Sports Federations, NCDC, Central Province and other key stakeholders.

The Council Executive Committee will meet in November to screen the EOI’s and invite potential hosts to present their bid in person at a full Council Meeting prior to the opening ceremony of the current Games scheduled in December 2023.

Once the next province is awarded the right to host by a way of a Council Resolution at the above meeting, the Games flag will be lowered and handed over to the Governor of the new host province at the closing ceremony on 16th December 2023.

Bid guidelines can be obtained from the Council Secretariat on email: nkemp@pngsf.gov.pg / nancy.kemp81@gmail.com or phone 72911971.