Beu nominated for Olympics

It was the strength and fitness she showed by running the 200m in under 24 seconds, three times in the space of 24 hours. Mixing it in with the best Australian and NZ sprinters also impressed the selectors.

Beu established herself as the country’s top sprinter by posting the fastest 100m time for PNG this year (11.68secs) and following this up with a bronze medal in 100 metres; a very competitive Oceania Championships.

President Tony Green said, “It was a great day for PNG Athletics.”

“A lot of observers were very impressed with our athletes, especially Leonie and Adrine Monagi,” he added.

Green paid tribute to Monagi who has earned the respect of key figures in Oceania Sport with her professional approach to her training. This approach has seen her break the national record in the 100m hurdles and perform at a very high standard in both the Australian National Championships and the Oceania Championships.

Monagi’s national record run in Adelaide in April put selectors on notice that this was going to be a difficult decision, as there was only one universality place available in athletics, and right up until the end of May, it looked too close to call.

On behalf of APNG, President Green congratulated Beu on her selection. She will return to the USA and undertake her final preparations with her university coach and two Nigerian sprinters who are also attending the Games.

Head Coach Brett Green has been nominated by Athletics PNG as Manager/Coach to accompany Beu to the Olympics.

It is expected that APNG’s nominations will be endorsed by PNGOC in the next few days, as the Justification Committee has provisionally endorsed APNG nominees subject to the completion of the qualification period.