Beu, Monagi in sensational form

Beu stunned the crowd with a sensational 200m semifinal run in which she overhauled Australia’s Riley Day and two New Zealand Athletes in the closing stages win the heat in 23.81 seconds.

With an Olympic spot at stake the Morobe girl was not concerned about saving something for the final – it was more about recording a series of fast times.

Beu raised her level in the final and was rewarded with a seasons best 23.66 which saw her just miss out on fourth place by one thousandth of a second.

Meanwhile Adrine Monagi was quietly preparing for her big race, the final of the 100m hurdles and she did not disappoint. A superb run saw her clock 13.47secs into a headwind and take fourth place. Athletics PNG now has the difficult task of nominating to PNGOC one athlete to represent PNG at the Paris Games.