Bereina Hosts Sports Tourney

The Kairuku Amateur Boxing Association (KABA) hosted the boxing tournament, which was the highlight of the weekend of sporting activities. The other sports played were soccer and rugby league organised by district administration.

Governor for Central Robert Agarobe donated K40,000 for the Governor’s Cup Boxing tournament and a further K10,000 for prize money, was handed over by Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba last Saturday in Bereina.

“Apart from supporting boxing, rugby and soccer and other codes, we are all for sports, it is a very good tool and will keep us fit, healthy and be disciplined.”

“When you have too many cigarettes and beers you grow a pot belly but if you enter into sports, you become fit. That is the beauty about sports and boxing is no different,” Mr Koaba said.

He told the people that the way forward is to build structures, organise yourselves into interest groups, like sports, religion, agriculture and business, which the provincial government was willing to support.

Mr Koaba emphasised that individual interests cannot be pursued because funds that are given to the provincial governments are public funds, and they are meant to be enjoyed collectively in groups.

The Provincial Administration also supported rugby teams, which consists of village youths from Bereina, Oreke, Waima and Kivori.

He also pledged K5000 to Kairuku district administration for organising sporting activities for youths in Bereina station to curb law and order issues.

President for Kairuku local level government, Steven Ani also donated sporting gears and uniforms to three LLGs of Mekeo, Kuni and Kairuku to participate in the district games at Bereina station.