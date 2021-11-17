Beni Fought For Freedom

He was the pride and inspiration of the 60s and 70s generations that were swept up by the push for independence by our political leaders.

Beni challenged the perception at that time that, to be white is right, mighty, invincible and unbeatable. The defeat of every boxer that late Beni took on from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines and elsewhere, instilled pride in our people. Finally a black native was able to punch white men and knock them down in the boxing ring.

A special rendition of New krimus fight song Paisi Gabuna or fighting place, beautifully arranged and performed by the Kaukana Brothers at late Beni’s funeral on Monday, brought mixed emotions…joy and sadness to everybody, as prelude to Oceania Fights Promotion (OFP) Patron, Ben Micah’s special tribute to PNG’s boxing icon and sporting hero.

In his tribute, Micah said the struggle to overthrow the yoke of Australian colonialism could be won. Beni’s epic challenge for the Australian welterweight title in October 1974, held by champion Collin Cassidy, turned out to be a psychological war that was extended beyond the boxing arena to the corridors of power in both Canberra and Konedobu.

In his closing remark, Micah announced that OFP has directly inflated discussions with the Cuban government to access boxing trainers, coaches and technical officials to assist our local boxers.