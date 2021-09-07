Bellamy turns to rookie as Arthur makes stone-cold hooker call

Addo-Carr was left out of the Storm's 21-man squad for their clash with Manly on Friday night after failing to overcome a hamstring injury.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy will turn to Fijian rookie Isaac Lumelume for his third appearance of the season with Ryan Papenhuyzen to start at fullback after scoring a hat-trick against Cronulla last week.

Storm co-captain Dale Finucane said Papenhuyzen's return to form after easing his way back from a nasty concussion in May was timely ahead of their qualifying final.

"It's really good, he obviously missed the bulk of the year through his head injury," Finucane said.

"I guess it's always hard for a guy who's coming back and plays an 80-minute position, to try and come back in where he did.

"He played one of his best games on the weekend, scored three tries and was involved in.

"It is great to see him firing at this time of the year and I think that will give him a big confidence booster as well coming back and playing a full 80 minutes and performing the way that he did on the weekend."

Bellamy has listed Nicho Hynes on the bench alongside Harry Grant with the utility on standby for Cameron Munster this week, who has been named but is battling a knee injury.

A decision on Munster's fitness is expected by Thursday.

"It will be dictated to how he feels at the end of the week," Finucane said.

"I'm sure the club will give him every opportunity but it will come down to how he feels and the likelihood of re-injury.

"Nicho has played there a bit before and on the weekend. If [Munster] is not to be involved in the game we've got complete confidence in Nicho.

"That's been the strength of our team this year, the depth of our squad, whether it be in that position or a number of positions that have needed to be filled this year."

Meanwhile, Arthur will turn to mobile forward Ray Stone to take on the starting hooker duties for the Eels with Joey Lussick omitted for the side's clash with the Knights.

Stone produced a strong 80-minute performance at lock for Arthur last week and impressed Arthur as the Eels look to tighten their middle in Rockhampton.

The Eels will welcome back Reagan Campbell-Gillard from a groin injury but Arthur's surprises have continued with Isaiah Papali'i benched and Ryan Matterson listed in the reserves.

Rookie centre Will Penisini has also edged out teammate Tom Opacic for a spot in the centres.

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has made changes of his own with Daniel Saifiti named to return from a knee injury.

At the Rabbitohs, Blake Taaffe has kept his spot at fullback after a solid showing last week while Keaon Koloamatangi returns from a two-week suspension.

The Roosters welcome back Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (knee) and Victor Radley (suspension) for their clash against the Titans, who have named Kevin Proctor despite a shoulder issue.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story