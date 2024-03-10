Bears strike out Saints to claim title

Bears showed with that favourites tags on them, literally lived up to expectations and seemly looked in their place when they started piling on the runs from the opening innings and never looked back.

Saints blooded several B graders to their experience, however, that did not help their course as they could not absorb mounting pressure for most of the innings.

With a bit more composure and experience at their disposal, Bears looked ominous with the bat in hand, piling on 13 unanswered runs to Saints 1. The game was called in the 5th inning due to the run-ahead rule, declaring Bears as the undisputed champions of the Port Moresby Women's Softball for 2024.

In the B Grade Grand final, minor Premiers Chebu thumped Bears 17-8 to pick up the major silverware. Again the run ahead rule was used to call off the game in the 5th inning, when Chebu was ahead with 17 runs to 8.

Port Moresby Women's Softball president, Ian Soweni while congratulating all the finalists for ending the season on a high note, extended the executive's appreciation to all clubs that took part in this year's competition.