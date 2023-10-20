Bati ready to fire

Kikau and Koroisau are very important players and their absence will prove critical for the side. However, Batis hooker, Penioni Tagituimua, is confident the team will do well.

Tagituimua said, ‘it is a big loss knowing that Api Koroisau and Villiami Kikau all those players missing the team but it still feels the same. It’s a good feeling knowing some young blocks coming in, especially for the long run.”

Tagituimua, who has been part of the Fiji Bati Team for a number of years including last year’s Rugby League World Cup in England, said the team has been jelling well in camp.

New members in the likes of Jahreem Bula, have been great so far with a little help from the experienced players.

Compared to Cook Islands and PNG, Bati has filled in the team with NRL experienced players across the park in the likes of Captain Tui Kamikamica, Mika Sivo, Waka Blake, Bakaele Ravalawa and Panthers Premiership winning winger and NRL Rookie of the Year, Sunia Turuva.

Sunday, at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, will be an interesting showdown.

Fiji will be looking to stamp its claim as a heavyweight in the championship campaign while the Aitu, on the other hand, will be up to make amends for their loss against the PNG LNG Kumuls.