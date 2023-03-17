Basketball championship looms

National Souths Basketball League patron, Johnny Yawari said this year the National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) is the first organization to sponsor the hosting of the 2023 NSBL Championship Tournament.

“I would like to thank the CEO and (her) team for every effort and support that you give to NSBL. Thank you for coming on board this year,” said Yawari.

NGCB chief executive officer, Imelda Agon presented a cheque of K50, 000 to NSBL president Silas Nicky, and Yawari.

Nicky was delighted, stating that this is the third time in which NGCB has supported the league. He also said that NSBL is one of the biggest off-season basketball competitions in the PNG sports calendar that has significantly attracted bigger sponsors over the years.

“Money that you (give) to us, it will go a long way to support basketball and NSBL. We are going to go far. We are trying to reach Papua New Guinea.”

Agon said apart from putting money to support the event, she personally feels that it is a cause to revive the physical education that is slowly dying out in many educational institutions today, and would assist in any way in her capacity to promote local to national sporting events.

“We (NGCB) believe that in generating revenue for the government and the state and our people, it is paramount that we give back in sports because sports unites Papua New Guinea. Sports in the country is an avenue where you see Papua New Guinea united.”

Regarding gender violence issues, Agon says sporting events are an important tool to drive positive messages to communities.