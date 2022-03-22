Barras win first ODI

In the 14 matches since their debut on August 14, 2019, where the Barras played their first match against Oman in Aberdeen in Scotland, they lost fixtures against UAE, Nepal, USA, Scotland and Namibia. On March 19, 2022, against the home team UAE, that all changed when the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis convincingly won for the very first time.

Player of the Match, Alei Nao, set up the win with a devastating 10 overs, taking 4 wickets for only 27 runs.

Chad Soper continued his impressive form again, being economical and taking key wickets with figures from his 8 overs of 3 wickets for only 15 runs.

The UAE top order was ripped through with the Barras on top of the game quickly, with the home side at one point being 77 for 9 wickets.

Assad Vala led the Barras from the front, ensuring victory with an unbeaten inning of 68 off 97 balls.

Charles Amini provided strong support, with 36 runs, of their 71-run partnership, which steadied the ship after UAE struck with 2 early wickets.

Assad Vala fittingly was not out as PNG won the match by 6 wickets, with 82 balls remaining.

The UAE, despite this home loss, remain second on the table behind Oman.

PNG now has points on the table and can look forward confidently to taking on teams in the Cricket World Cup League 2, knowing the Barras have beaten a quality UAE team at their home.

“It has been a long and difficult journey to our first win,” said Cricket PNG.

“After making it to this league in 2019, the Barras started with 8 consecutive losses through to September 2019.

“Due to Covid, the Barras did not play again internationally until September 2021 – after head coach Joe Dawes departed late in 2020, new head coach Carl Sandri took control in 2021.

“The matches in 2021 were the start of a rebuild programme, as PNG worked the rust out of their game.

“All the work head coach Carl Sandri, his coaching staff and the Barras wider squad have been putting in behind the scenes, including spending over three weeks away from home hosted by the City of Gold Coast for an intensive training camp, before this tour of another three weeks, are starting to show dividends.

“For the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis, this is a historic first win, and by continuing to work hard, they are looking forward to taking on the other teams in the league and building from this success.”