Barras To Train In Gold Coast

A larger squad off 22 players will head to the Gold Coast this Sunday. They will be based at Runaway Bay, attending the ‘Gold Coast High Performance Sport Centre’ alongside fellow countrymen in the PNG Hunters.

Throughout the 3 weeks the Barramundis will train at the Gold Coast cricket club whilst also playing practice matches against club sides where available.

For the players the camp serves as a final selection opportunity and given the poor form of 2021, the coaching staff may be looking at a number of changes to the side.

At the conclusion off the camp the side will head back to their ‘home away from home’ in Dubai. They will play a series of matches against the UAE and Nepal as part of the ICC World Cup League 2 tournament.

PNG are currently bottom of the table in this tournament with 0 wins from 12 games.