Barras into T201 series decider

Fresh off a drought-breaking victory in the 50 Over format against Oman, the Barras defeated the hosts again, this time in the T20I format with a comprehensive 8 wicket victory. In doing so from recent memory, the team has broken a 7-year streak against Oman in this format.

With a change to the bowling line up, the Barramundies started fast as Alei Nao wreaked havoc early, taking two wickets (both bowled) along with big Nosiana Pokana taking a wicket, giving Oman early trouble at 3/15.

Oman somewhat recovered to post 145 but Alei Nao (3/15), Nosiana Pokana (2/32) and the ever reliable Assad Vala (2/24) ensured things did not get out of hand.

With bat in hand it was all about Sese Bau who carried and guided PNG to victory with a brilliant 65 not out. He alongside Assad Vala (51) dominated the Omani attack to lead the side to a comprehensive and decisive victory.

The T20I series is now tied at 1-1 with the decider today.

Confidence couldn’t be higher for the Barras.

PNG Barramundies 2/148 (19.2 Overs), Oman 7/145 (20 Overs) - PNG Barramundies Won by 8 wickets with 4 balls remaining.