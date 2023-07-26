Barras stay unbeaten

The Barramundis closed in at 4/92 (15.1 Overs) with Japan 8/87 (20 Overs).

Bowling first, the Barramundis were on fire in the field and with ball in hand. The wickets were shared around with 5 bowlers claiming a wicket each alongside two run outs and some fantastic outfield catching.

The Amini Park pitch is proving to be difficult to score on and is keeping low and slow, meaning the chase of 87 was never fully comfortable. After the loss of two early wickets, skipper Assad Vala steadied with CJ Amini to see PNG over the line.

The result means the Barramundis stay top of the ladder with 3 wins and no losses to date. They will face Vanuatu next before playing the other two nations later in the week.