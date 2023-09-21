Barras start Tri-Nations Cup with a Win

Veteran Toni Ura starred in the match registering 62 run off just 33 deliveries and was named player of the match.

Malaysia won the toss and elected to bat first while the Baramandis filled in the pitch. At the completion of the inning, Barras recorded 152 out of 9 from 20 overs. Alei Nao recorded 3 from 26, Norman Vanua 2 from 29 and Sema Kamea 2 from 35.

The much experienced Assad Vala and Toni Ura had a blinder with the batter to secure their side a convincing win. Vala recorded 28 from 24 while the fellow batter, later named Player of the Match, Toni Ura recorded 62 from 33.

At the conclusion of the innings; PNG recorded 108 for 1 from 9.4 Overs and the opponent Malaysia 152 for 9 from 20 overs and PNG won by 45 Runs.

PNG Barramundis played Hong Kong today in its next match. The Barras will again play Malaysia on Saturday, September 23, for their second round of matches before finishing the series against Hong Kong on Sunday, September 24.

All the matches are played at the Bayuemas Oval in, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, this is a perfect trialing matches for the PNG Baramandis who in July qualified for the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Tournament. The World Cup will be held in October in Florida, in the United States of America.