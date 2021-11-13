 

Barras Share T20 Experience

BY: Terry Longbut
16:55, November 13, 2021
The Papua New Guinea national men’s cricket team, Barramundis are back in the country after their maiden T20 Cricket World Cup in Oman.

It was a proud moment for many Papua New Guineans and especially cricket fanatics, seeing the Barras compete at the cricket World Cup cricket. It was also an emotional moment for Cricket PNG, sponsors, families and fans.

Captain, Chris Amini when speaking on behalf of the players said: “This was the first time to participate at the T20 World Cup and it was a wonderful experience representing over 8 million people back in the country with thousands watching on TV.”

He said the results at the matches did not go their way the experience would be most invaluable for future internationals.

