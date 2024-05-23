Barras prep for warm-up matches

The PNG Men’s National Cricket team, Barramundi, have received their draw. They would play three countries before taking the pitch for World Cup in the West Indies.

The PNG Barramundis were initially informed that they would have a total of four warm-up matches before running out on the pitch for their first match of the 2024 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Tournament in the West Indies; but with the revised schedule, they only meet two countries.

The Barramundis play Oman for their first warm-up match on May 27 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago before meeting Namibia at the same venue on May 30th with chances of playing against Canada.

The official warm-up match fixtures for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 are scheduled to be played from Monday 27 May to Saturday 1 June across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies.

These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad.

International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup is less than two weeks away – scheduled for June and cohosted by West Indies and United nations.

The opening match will see United States take on Canada on 2nd of June. The PNG Barramundis will play the tournament host nation West Indies at the Guyana National Stadium on 3rd June. The Barras will look to register their first World Cup win when they face their opponents in Group C matches under the guidance of Tetenda Taibu.

Ahead of their departure to the West Indies, the PNG Barramundis head coach Taibu told the media he was going to take the warm up matches seriously, expecting the boys to put strong performances to set the platform for their Second World Cup Campaign.