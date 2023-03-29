Barras miss opportunity

With both bat and ball, the Barramundis were in a position of strength to take the game but couldn’t finish off.

With the ball PNG a Chad Soper clinic had the UAE on the ropes at 5/89 but a late order rally from the Emirates saw them post a competitive 260, a target however not out of reach.

With the bat PNG had a perfect platform sitting pretty at 0/146 of 20 Overs. From there it should have been an easy victory but a string of low scores saw the Barramundis collapse and the UAE roar to victory by 21 runs.

The result putting the risk of losing ODI status a notch higher. PNG will face hosts Namibia today in a high stakes game.