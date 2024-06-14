Barras meets Afghanistan in the World Cup

The PNG Barramundis were impressive in their last two matches although they finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard with narrow loses. They lost to the host West Indies by 5 Wickets and to Uganda by 3 Wickets with 10 balls remaining.

They have been competitive so far in the tournament and have a chance to record their first win in the World Cup when they take on Afghanistan on Friday, 14 June.

However, the Afghanistan is in its best form, recording wins in their last two matches in the competition. They blew off Uganda by 125 runs before edging out New Zealand by 84 Runs. The Afghans are a team to beat so far this World Cup.

PNG Barramundis Head Coach, Tatenda Taibu remains positive with his side’s preparation into the match against Afghanistan. He said there have been down pours in the last few days, which disrupted the training sessions.

“We have had a lot rain in the last few days that has prevented us from having practices outside so we have decided to train indoors. It’s not like we are the only team suffering from this. All the other teams are suffering from this so that makes an even playing field which is okay.”

On the injury front, the Barramundis head coach said, they have no major injury except for the early injury to Jack Gardner. Taibu said, the team is tracking well and is good for its remaining matches.

PNG Barramundis have two matches remaining. They play Afghanistan tomorrow, 14 June 2024 before taking on New Zealand on 18 June 2024 to round up their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies.