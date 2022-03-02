Barras Meet Hunters

The PNG Barramundis (Cricket) and PNG Hunters (Rugby League) have currently been living and training together at the “Gold Coast Sport High Performance Centre” at Runaway Bay. The Australian High Commission Papua New Guinea supports both teams.

Both sporting teams and organisations continue to represent PNG with immense pride and class. The Barramundis and the SP PNG Hunters were all smiles despite the rain in a combined session last week.

The Barramundis are currently attending a three-week training camp in Gold Coast, Australia as preparations for the upcoming T20 Tri-series World Cup 2 matches in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal.

Meanwhile, the Hunters are looking forward to a trial match against Central Queensland Capras this weekend to kick off their 2022 Hostplus Cup campaign.