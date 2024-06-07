Barras lose to Uganda in ICC T20

Both teams took the pitch in the hope to register their first ever win in the T20 Cricket World Cup, Uganda came out winner – courtesy to their bowlers.

Earlier in the match, Papua New Guinea posted a well below par total and only three batters crossed the single-digit mark, putting them under pump.

Uganda, on the other hand, were sensational with the ball. Except for Brian Masaba, every other bowler picked up a couple of wickets each. Frank Nsubuga also bowled the most economical spell in the T20 World Cup giving away just four runs in his four overs helping his side to victory.

The Barramundis will be disappointed as they had Uganda in a spot of bother and were probably ahead in the game. However, some poor fielding and catching proved to be very costly for them.

Charles Amini dropped Riazat Ali Shah on eight and that was the turning point in the game as he took the game away from them. They also gave away too many extras and when you are defending a low total, you cannot afford to do that.

Alei Nao and Norman Vanua picked up a couple of wickets each while Chad Soper and Assad Vala chipped in with one each. They will feel like this was a missed opportunity for them but they deserve credit for taking the game this deep.

Meanwhile, this was Uganda’s first ever World Cup victory in only their second-ever game. It was all smiles in their hut, and the fans present in Guyana stadium were dancing around to celebrate this victory.

It is once again so close yet so far for Papua New Guinea as they showed great fight defending this low score but their catching and extras let them down in the end. PNG Play Afghanistan on their outing in the T20 World Cup.