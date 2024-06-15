Barras impressed despite World Cup loses

The Afghans continued to assault their opposition’s top order. Following the run out of Assadollah Vala, Fazalhaq Farooqi struck twice in two balls to remove both Lega Siaka and Sese Bau, caught behind for first-ball ducks. Naveen-Ul-Haq then bowled Hiri Hiri to see the Barras in trouble at 4 wickets down for just 17 runs one ball into the third over.

However, the Barra’s middle order, with Chad Soper promoted to number six scoring 9 runs from 26 balls, Kipling Doriga, who top-scored with 27 runs from 32 balls, and Alei Nao with 13 runs from 19 balls, helped to move the score to 88 before the fall of the eighth wicket near the end of the 18th over.

Four run outs during the Barra’s innings kept the innings from ever really gaining any momentum but, in the end, the Barras used up all but one ball of the 20 overs to finish with 95 runs all out, which at least set a low target on a pitch which wasn’t easy to bat on.

The Barras left-armer, Sema Kamea, who didn’t play against Uganda, opened the bowling alongside the consistent Alei Nao. When both bowlers struck before the end of the third over to remove the in-form openers, Ibrahim Zadran for a duck, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11 runs, Afghanistan was on the back foot at 2 wickets down for 22 runs.

Afghans, Azmatullah Omarzai, was the third wicket to fall, bowled by Norman Vanua with a ball that kept low, and the Barras, still had a slim chance with Afghanistan at three wickets down for 55 runs in the ninth over.

But the two Afghan veterans, Gulbadin Naib, who top-scored with 49 runs from 36 balls and Mohammad Nabi with 16 runs from 23 balls, put on a partnership of 46 runs in 39 balls to see Afghanistan home by seven wickets with just under five overs to spare.

Speaking in a post-match ICC Media press conference, PNG Barramundis Captain Assadollah Vala said “We didn’t have good luck but there are some basic errors that we need to fix in the next game.”

Despite the losses to host nation West Indies, Uganda and now Afghanistan, the PNG Barramundis, have gained fans and followers both locally and overseas.

The Barras also received messages of support and encouragement commending the team for tremendous efforts at the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup. The team expressed gratitude for all the support especially coming from back home in PNG and those following from abroad.

The PNG Barramundis plays its last match of the ICC T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Monday 12: 30 am, 18 June, 2024. The Match will be against broadcasted on TVWAN Sports.