Barras go down fighting

CJ along with skipper Assad Vala combined for a record partnership off 153 runs. Unfortunately, it was not enough in a case of what could have been, as PNG left themselves a mountain just a bit too big to climb.

Namibia batting first, set a record for the highest ever total by an associate nation in ODIs hammering 381. Young left arm fast bowler Sema Kamea was the shining light for PNG taking his 2nd ODI 5 wicket haul (5/68).

The result leaves PNG at 0 wins and 2 losses to start the tournament and bottom on the ladder.

There are three matches left and realistically they must win all 3 if they are going to give themselves a chance at regaining ODI status.

The Barras remain optimistic that they can regain ODI status, it’s a mountain to climb but they’ve proven in the past that nothing is impossible.

The next match is this Saturday against Jersey; a game where PNG will be favourites to win.