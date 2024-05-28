Barras go down against Oman

Oman beat PNG by 3 wickets, Oman 7/141 (19.1) and PNG 9/139 (20 overs).

The Barras set a target of 137 off their 20 overs on the back of a solid start at 1 for 45 in the 6th over, led by an innings of 28 off 20 balls from Lega Siaka, who ended up top-scoring.

A mid-innings setback saw the Barras lose 6 for 38 to be on the backfoot at 7 for 86 after 13.2 overs. A late flurry of shots saw Sese Bau (18), Alei Nao (17), and Kabua Morea (13) put on 44 runs off 35 balls for the eighth and ninth wickets.

Bowling second, the Barras started well with Alei Nao (2 for 17 off 3.1 overs) snaring two early wickets, reducing Oman to 2 for 15 in the fourth over. Good spells from CJ Amini (2 for 19 off 3 overs) and Kabua Morea (2 for 17 off 3 overs), saw Oman at 7 for 114 needing 24 runs from the last 16 balls and then 22 runs from the last 2 overs. However, the Oman tail-end batters hit out powerfully to finish off the game in the final over, for a close win.

Barramundis Head Coach, Tatenda Taibu said the boys have always given their all and today they kept coming back into the game.

He is confident the team will regroup and come back into the game, after a review and practice. Barramundis next warm-up match is against Namibia on Thursday.