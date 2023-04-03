Barras dusted

The have defeated PNG by 11 runs in a tight high scoring match.

The victory is Jerseys first in ODI cricket after promotion from the ICC challenge league.

The result has huge implications for PNG cricket and the Barramundis, now sitting at 0 wins and 3 losses through the tournament have all but lost ODI status and will be relegated to the ICC challenge league.

Unfortunately, this tournament has proved to be a completion of four years of tough times on field for the Barras and re-instated what’s been a sad and slow decline of on field performance.

In the short term there is two remaining matches (Vs USA and Canada) it would be good to see PNG invest in youth and younger talent to hopefully build a side that will be able to in the years to come challenge to earn back ODI status.