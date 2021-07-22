Barras' coaching side boosted

Sayers finished his career as the third highest wicket taker in South Australia’s Sheffield Shield history. He played one Test for Australia, and was unlucky not to have played more, having been on the fringe of selection with consistent performances at state level over many years.

National Coach Carl Sandri was excited to bring Sayers into the coaching team for the upcoming tour.

“Having a quality former player, coach and person like Chadd, who has only just retired from playing at the highest domestic level in Australia, will bring knowledge, experience and professionalism to our group,” he said.

“We are extremely lucky to have him on board with the Barras and I’m looking forward to him having a positive impact on the squad.”

Having been coached by former Barramundis Coach Jason Gillespie for the South Australian Redbacks, Sayers quickly jumped at the opportunity to connect with Cricket PNG.

“I have always picked Dizzy’s brain about cricket and I feel privileged to be able to follow in his footsteps into the coaching ranks with PNG,” stated Sayers.

“COVID-19 brings new challenges for players and coaches alike and Sayers is excited to not only share his specialist knowledge but to also learn more in the international coaching arena.

“I loved playing cricket, and this is a great opportunity to develop and give back to the game.”

The Barramundis start their tour of the UAE and Oman on August 28 after completing the Isuzu Barras Bash, their final domestic warm up, at Amini Park.

(New Barras consultant coach, Chadd Sayers)