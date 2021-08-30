Barras Captain Ready

Assad who captained the Barras to their first world qualifier in Dubai in 2019 said they have maintained bulk of the team for the upcoming world cup except for two new additions who will be making their debut this year.

He said the boys are in good spirits and looking forward to the challenge.

Assad said though their initial preparations were disrupted by the pandemic restrictions they very fortunate to have run the Isuzu Barras T5O Cricket Bash as a warm up.

Cricket PNG has also organized a number of international warm up matches for the boys against Nepal, USA, Scotland and Oman before the actual ICCT20 World Cup starts on Oct.17.