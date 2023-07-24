Barramundis win first qualifier match

Vanuatu had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

However, PNG bowlers made their presence known with home ground advantage, bowling out the visitors for a paltry 71 runs in their 20 overs with eight wickets down. Vanuatu batters regularly lost wickets and struggled to score runs.

The best of PNG bowlers, John Noel Kariko (3/6 in 4 overs), was supported by Charles Amini (2/10), Norman Vanua (2/13) and Alei Nao (1/23).

The PNG batsmen chased a modest total made easy, cruising past their target one wicket down (1/75) in 6 overs.

Opening batsman Kiplin Doriga scored a stylish 32 and Captain Assad Vala 34, ensured PNG cruised past a 1/75 in 6.3 overs.

The rookie bowler from Hanuabada, was impressive in his ICC T20 Cricket Qualifier EAP debut. He was fittingly rewarded with the Player of the Match award.

PNG Barramundis will take on the Philippines in their next match; a must-win match for the PNG.

Japan also registered its first win against the Philippines.

The ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Qualifier EAP tournament ends on July 29, 2023. Winner of this tournament represents East Asia in the T20 World Cup Tournament in India this October.