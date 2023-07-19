Barramundis set for qualifiers

The host team, PNG Barramundis is hoping to give its best and qualify for the ICCC World Cup Challenge which will be held in the West Indies later in the year.

During the press conference Tuesday afternoon, Cricket PNG CEO Richard Done, and Baramandi Head Coach Nathan Reardon remarked on the highly anticipated event by the PNG cricket community.

Coach Reardon believes his side is best in the region and will come out on top as winners at the end of the qualifier.

Done also backs the Barramandis to win the qualifier with home ground advantage; but cautioned the team not to take its opponent lightly.

Participating teams are expected to travel into the country in the next three days. The Baramandis remain hopeful.