Barramundis On Schedule

The team have been attending training and various strength and conditioning exercises in preparation for the T20 matches and the T20 World Cup tournament in Dubai in October.

“Training for the players has been good despite the global pandemic, we managed to keep the players fit and healthy,” said assistant head coach, John Ovia.

“As part of the international fixtures and travel protocol, our players have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and are awaiting their second dosage.”

The Barramundis will travel to Sydney first for the T20 Sydney matches before heading to attend other matches, including the T20 World Cup in Dubai.