Barramundis put up strong fight

Under a packed Guyana Stadium in Guyana, PNG took on a fighting spirit to show the heavyweight they were a team that would not easily be beaten in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The scores were PNG 136/8 (20.) and West Indies 137/5 (19.0), West Indies won the toss and bowled first.

PNG came out firing through Sese Bau, Papua New Guinea had set a reasonable target for them to chase, thanks to Bau who led the recovery after losing two early wickets to muster 136/8.

Bau hit a 50 - his fourth in the format for his country, including six fours and a six - before he was bowled by Alzarri Joseph with three and a half overs remaining.

Roston Chase and Andre Russell calmed West Indies' fears as they successfully chased down a target of 137, winning by five wickets against Papua New Guinea to give the co-hosts a winning start to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

PNG Barramundis coach, Tatenda Taibu told this newsroom that his team played well against a top-seeded West Indies side, despite the loss the Team led by Assad Vala put up a strong fight. Taibu remains positive going into the second match Uganda on June 6th.

“There is a lot of positivity to take out of this game from the position we were in with the bats after losing the toss, we were two wickets down with not many runs to end up with a 137 score, which we could have defended especially on the wicket we played was taking a lot of 10.

“The fielding was as always amazing, the bowling was good only that we missed some key moments, especially in Over 6 a key moment that we lost.

“When with the bats we lost the first 3 overs because the guys were still getting their nerves off the way. I think the important thing now is to keep focusing on the positives, humble ourselves, and start building our game,” said Taibu straight after this morning’s (PNG Time) match.

He thanked all Papua New Guineans for their well wishes in this World Cup.

“I would like to thank everyone back home in PNG for the support, the number of messages I have received on the team’s fighting spirit is very humbling.”