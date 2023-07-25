Barramundis maintains winning run

The national men’s team will play Japan today for an important match. Japan has been looking sharp in its opening two matches and would be the side to beat.

Barramundis showed up again with the home-ground advantage to hold off the Philippines on the second day of the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket Qualifier, East Asia Pacific.

PNG won the toss to bat first and the Barramundis batter made the most out of their batting turn.

Hiri Hiri tops the batting for his team with 46 runs from 27 balls, and Lega Siaka follows with 43 runs from 31 balls. Closing batting for Barramundis with 36 runs from 29 balls was Tony Ura.

The bowlers made some impressive stats to help their side to victory. Kabua Vagi Morea bowled 5/9 while Charles Amini bowled 2/4. Hiri Hiri also put a 2/7 to round the bowling.

This win puts the Barramundis in a good position, as the PNG representative team pushes for the ICC T20 World Cup that will be held in October in India.

All teams are resting and look set for the qualifiers today The match against Japan will be a real test for the PNG Barramundis if they are a genuine contender for representing the East Asia Pacific in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

By the end of today, all teams participating in the tournament; PNG, Japan, Vanuatu, and Philippines, would have been playing each other.

But every team will play each other twice. The team that recorded the most wins and led the tournament will be declared the winner to represent East Asia Pacific in the ICC World Cup.

The competition finishes on the 29th of July.