Barcelona to sign strike ace Lewandowski

In a bold move by the debt-ridden club to acquire a world-class scorer who can finally help fill the void a year after Lionel Messi's exit last summer, Barca have reached an agreement in principle with the German giants.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer confirmed on Saturday that the two clubs had reached an agreement in principle for Lewandowski's move to the Nou Camp.

"We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona. It's good to have clarity for all parties," Hainer said on Bayern's official Twitter account.

"Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him."

Spanish media reports that the transfer would cost Barcelona some 50 million euros ($A74 million).

The 33-year-old Lewandowski, one of soccer's most prolific scorers of the past decade, would greatly boost Barcelona's chances of rebuilding a competitive team after winning nothing last season following the departure of Messi, their all-time top scorer.

Lewandowski scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and previous club Borussia Dortmund.

He hit 35 goals in 34 appearances last season to become the Bundesliga's leading scorer for the seventh time overall.

Barcelona's top scorers were Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 13 goals each last campaign.

Barcelona also get a proven winner. Lewandowski helped Bayern win the 2020 Champions League, after they humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals.

He also scooped up 10 Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, and a Club World Cup with the Bavarian giants.

Only the dominance of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has likely stopped Lewandowski from receiving more individual accolades.

Lewandowski said in late May that "my story with Bayern Munich is over" after contract extension talks broke down. He had one more season left on his contract.

He will now join a team coached by Xavi Hernandez that relied on Aubameyang and Ferran Torres for their goals after they joined last winter.

He will have Spain's young and gifted midfielders Pedri Gonzalez and Gavi Paez to set him up.

Barcelona are mired in debt mostly due to the huge transfer fees and salaries paid out by their previous president and board.

In order to make signings this summer, current president Joan Laporta had to sell 10% of the team's Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years in exchange for 207.5 million euros ($A308.4 million).

That infusion of cash also helped them secure the transfer of Brazil winger Raphinha and sign Ousmane Dembele to a new contract last week as they hope to challenge Spanish and European champions Real Madrid in the upcoming season.

Barcelona said this week they'd reached an agreement with Manchester United to potentially send Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong to the Premier League club for 75 million euros ($A111 million), plus another possible 10 million euros ($A15 million) in variables.

That move, however, would have to be approved by De Jong, who has no interest in leaving Barcelona, according to media reports.

