Bara Fox take out Governor’s Cup

Both teams were worthy grand finalists going through their respective Cup quarter and semi finals process undefeated, setting the stage for the big showdown played at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium on new year eve, Sunday December 31, 2023.

The 2023/2024 NCD Governors Cup Challenge attracted 70 teams that contested throughout the festive period. After three weeks of intense competition, it all came down to the two hot contenders of the tournament, Bara Fox Cliff Hangers of Hohola and M3 Bulldogs of Morata.

Before kickoff Cup patron and NCD Governor, Powes Parkop started proceedings with an official address to the clubs and supporters re-emphasizing the importance of the tournament and its colorful history. Governor Parkop committed a massive K300,000 towards this year’s challenge.

He was flanked by his chief executive officer, Dr. Newton Albert and founding tournament director Billy Yaki.

From the get go both teams displayed strong defensive football and limiting their chances until Bara Fox number 9 Omega Nari exploited a loophole in the Dogs defensive line to draw first blood at 6 -0 after the opening 10 minutes.

M3 Dogs were able to regroup quickly and on counterattack inside opposition’s half bench player Debi Timothy made the most of the opportunity to score an unconverted try to trail 4-6.

Intensity of the torrid affair got physical at times getting the better of players with a number of sinbin offences. While main match referee Leonard Alphonse having non it they got a reprieve instead.

Dogs earned themselves a penalty kick just before halftime to draw level at 6 all.

After the break the momentum of the game shifted in Bara Fox favor adding 12 unanswered points to their tally to the seal the deal 18-8 at fulltime, to take out the prestigious NCD Governors Cup for 2023 and the major cash prize.

In the Plate final 8mile United defeated RMA Jokers 11-4, while Olix Sadiman took out the plate for the Women’s division defeating Vanu Dust 10-6.