Bangapela Games kick-off

Bangapela is situated in the Yawar LLG of Bogia District. Bangapela, a riverine village along the Ramu River, will host the sporting event to run for over week.

Twenty-seven soccer teams have registered, with teams coming in from Angoram District, East Sepik Province, Middle Ramu and from the remote villages of Bogia District.

In the past, Independence celebrations involved communities within the Yawar LLG, where Bangapela is from, and have successfully hosted three games.

They were fortunate enough to source a K5000 sponsorship from Digicel’s Madang Branch, through sports chairman, Rex Wara.

Landowner and village kukurai (chief), David Wara was also pleased that such a big event has occurred on his property that he has also pledged to give another portion for youths to create a second field.

He said the games brought unity and diversity into the community and that he was pleased that youths and the sporting groups in Bangapela village were able to maintain peaceful games.

Commercial Manager for Madang Digicel, Ogem Wasawas, officiated the event by kick off of the games.

An inclusion in the games for this year, has seen women participate.

Woman representative, Jocelyn Yaki commended men for including women who will participate in basketball and volleyball.

The games started late as many of the teams coming in to register were still travelling in.

The teams will be playing for the trophies and cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th places.