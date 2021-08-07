Bahamian sensation Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins back-to-back Olympic 400m gold

There was no need for Shaunae Miller-Uibo to dive at the line winning her second consecutive 400m Olympic gold medal by a comfortable margin at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Five years ago, Miller-Uibo made headlines when she dove at the line to edge U.S. legend Allyson Felix by 0.07 to claim her maiden title.

Again lining up against Felix, Miller-Uibo removed any doubt about the winner coming out of the bend with a commanding lead which she held to win in a new personal best of 48.36 seconds. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed the silver medal with a time of 49.20.

Racing on Miller-Uibo’s outside, the 35-year-old Felix produced a run that belied her years as she finished in third-place to win a record 10th medal becoming the most decorated female Olympian in track and field.

The night belonged to the Bahamas and Miller-Uibo who showed her class to win the medal in such dominant fashion despite niggling injuries in the build-up to the race.

As Miller-Uibo was getting ready for her final in the call room compatriot Steven Gardiner received his gold medal after winning the men’s 400m the night before.

“I am so happy right now I could cry. I've been dealing with a whole lot of injuries and to be able to pull this one off is amazing,” Miller-Uibo said. "To be able to pull off matching gold medals, and to get an AR (area record) as well, I am so thankful."

Story first published on Olympics.com

Link to original story